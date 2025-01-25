Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes its rising talent. Dallas representor BigXthaPlug is undeniably one of state’s hottest commodities. The “Life Of A Boss” rapper dominated 2024 with several notable co-signs and best of lists domination due to his impressive sophomore album, Take Care.

But BigXthaPlug isn’t washing his hand of the acclaimed body of work just yet. Yesterday (January 24), BigXthaPlug treated his fans to Take Care Deluxe ahead of his Coachella 2025 set. On the expansive project, BigXthaPlug adds his beloved track “Life Of A Boss” into the mix. But, that wasn’t the only noteworthy update. On the body of work’s first installment, BigXthaPlug went about the sonic journey along. But this go around, on two of the new releases (“Holy Ground” and “Come And Goes”), he secured interesting collaborations. Jessie Murph is the guest feature on “Holy Ground.” While, Tommy Newport appears on “Comes and Goes.”

Continue below to view the full tracklist of BigXthaPlug’s album Take Care Deluxe and its official artwork.