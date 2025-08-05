August 22 will be a big day for Texas rapper BigXthaPlug. That’s when he’s releasing his third album, I Hope You’re Happy, he announced on Instagram.

According to the press release that followed, the project will see him continue to experiment with country music, as we’ve heard him do on songs like “All The Way” with rising country star Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Ground” with Jessie Murph, and “Home” with Shaboozey.

While hearing his new album will be largely country-influenced may throw off some of his day-one fans, it should come as no surprise for anyone familiar with the heartland. As a Texas native, BigX was likely exposed to as much country music via the radio, rodeos, and local commerce as he was by rappers like fellow Dallas natives Big Tuck and Dorrough, so, it makes sense that country flourishes come out in his own music.

BigX wouldn’t be the first rapper to delve deeper into the connections between country and hip-hop. While Lil Nas X arguably kicked off the most recent set of collaborations between country artists and rappers, you can look to artists like Nelly as true pioneers of the “country-rap” (or “rap-country,” if you prefer) subgenre, which has included names like Bubba Sparxxx, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and more.

I Hope You’re Happy is due on 8/22 via UnitedMasters. You can find more info here.