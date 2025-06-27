BigXthaPlug and Shaboozey have done it again. Building on the chemistry they built from their collaboration on Shaboozey’s “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” they once again team up for another rap-country anthem in “Home.” The two Southern genre benders tackle one of both categories’ favorite topics: the open road, and just how good it feels when the pavement points in the direction of the place you hang your hat.

“I’ve been lost on this highway, tryna figure out life on this road,” X raps, “I lost all the love that I had in my soul, tryna chase everything that was shiny and gold / I ran away from my problems, I know now I’m stuck on this highway with nowhere to go / One day, if I call back, will I get to come home?”

Although BigX had primarily been known for the same sort of smoky Texas rap as his countrymen That Mexican OT and Maxo Kream, he’s begun experimenting with collaborating with country stars in the past year, to great effect. In April, he released the video for “All The Way” with Bailey Zimmerman, while more recently, he dropped an acoustic version of his Jessie Murph collaboration “Holy Ground.” It’s working for him, against all odds, and bringing hip-hop and country music closer together than ever before.

You can listen to “Home” above.