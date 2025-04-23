One of “hip-hop’s most promising newcomers” has made it. Texas-based rapper BigXthaPlug scored his first top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “All The Way,” a collaboration with country crooner Bailey Zimmerman. He also made his television debut on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing a medley of “The Largest” and “Mmhmm.”

It was a big moment for BigXthaPlug, and to celebrate the occasion, he presented host Jimmy Kimmel with a Texas-shaped chain. “I just wanted to bring by this gift for you,” he told Kimmel in a video shared by the show’s Instagram account. When Kimmel said it was unnecessary, BigXthaPlug replied, “I come bearing gifts as always, man. We’re twinning. I have one as well.” They posed together, with Kimmel joking that he feels like a princess.

BigXthaPlug can probably afford to let one chain go: he recently showed off his $1.2M collection in a video for GQ. “My first piece of jewelry I bought was these two chains. It was a cross… but it was just a little circle and they had me and my son and I lost one of ’em in Houston,” he said. “I don’t know where I lost the other one at. I done lost so many bracelets, rings, chains. I done lost for sure over like $80, maybe $90,000 worth of jewelry. It happens.”

You can watch BigXthaPlug on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.