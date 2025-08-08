Getting over a breakup is hard to do, but BigXthaPlug‘s new single “Hell At Night” offers a straightforward solution: Be as petty as humanly possible about it. The vindictive breakup anthem tasks rising country star Ella Langley with wishing ill over a past partner, as BigX lets expresses hopes for nothing but the worst.

After Ella croons, “I’d love to live and let live / Let it go, forgive and forget / Holding a grudge ain’t what I want to do But when it comes to you / I hope it’s hell at night / Straight to the morning,” BigX runs down his former romance, rapping, “I hope you hear me every time you play a song / I hope you meet the right person but y’all never get along / I hope you know you ain’t right, and you so good at burning bridges / I hope you finally find some love and every day he hurt your feelings.”

The song is the latest single from BigX’s country-influenced upcoming album I Hope You’re Happy, keeping up his recent run of collaborations with the likes of Shaboozey, Jessie Murph, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Listen to BigXthaPlug’s new single “Hell At Night” featuring Ella Langley.

I Hope You’re Happy is due on 8/22 via 600 Entertainment/UnitedMasters. You can get more info here.