Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug take over a dive bar for some drunken shenanigans in their “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” video. The video captures the debauchery as Shaboozey shoots pool and double fists a glass and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. Bar fights, body shots, and borderline flashing punctuate the hedonistic action. It all looks like a fun night out and one humongous headache the next morning for at least one patron — but not Shaboozey, who departs with a pair of companions and a big grin at the camera.

“Drink Don’t Need No Mix” appears on Shaboozey’s new album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, which came out in May, punctuating the genre-jumping Nigerian Virginian’s precipitous rise to stardom over the past year. After appearing twice on Beyoncé’s personal Great American Songbook, Cowboy Carter, he released the J-Kwon homage “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” jumping to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and launching J-Kwon back into the limelight, incidentally).

In September, Shaboozey heads out on tour in support of the new album after playing Outside Lands festival in August. It’s safe to say he’s got plenty to celebrate; let’s just hope he drinks responsibly.

You can watch Shaboozey’s “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” video with BigXthaPlug above.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is out now via American Dogwood/EMPIRE. Find more information here.