Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated August 24, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Hozier — “Too Sweet” “Too Sweet” enjoyed a week at No. 1 back in April, but it’s still dominating the Hot Rock Songs chart, which it leads for a 20th week. 9. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” You might think a week at No. 9 isn’t that special for a former No. 1 single, but this is the song’s 31st week in the top 10, which puts it tied with the eighth-most top-10 weeks this decade. (It has a way to go to catch up to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at No. 1 with 57 weeks.)

8. Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” It was announced last week that Carpenter will perform at this year’s MTV VMAs, where she’ll perhaps bust out this former chart-topper. 7. Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!” Speaking of 2024 VMAs performers: “Good Luck, Babe!” was at its all-time high of No. 6 last week, and it’s taken a slight slide this time around.

6. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” “Million Dollar Baby” may end up topping out at No. 2, but the viral hit is still chugging along respectfully in the top 10. 5. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather” Here’s a new milestone for Eilish: “Birds Of A Feather” is now her fifth top-5 song, following “Bad Buy,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Lunch.” This makes Hit Me Hard And Soft her first album to generate multiple top-5 hits.

4. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” “Espresso” somehow never topped the Hot 100, but it’s still doing fantastic just outside of the top 3, one spot off its peak, this week. 3. Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” “Not Like Us” is still crushing it, as it’s atop the Hot Rap Songs chart for a 14th week and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for a 12th total week.