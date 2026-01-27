Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D), Billie Eilish’s concert film created alongside James Cameron, got its first trailer last month. At the time, the movie was set to arrive on March 20. That is no longer the case, as the release date has now been pushed back to May 8.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (January 26), Cameron shared photos of him and Eilish working on the movie and explained:

“We’re refining the cut; dialing in cool, new 3D tech; adding some special behind-the-scenes we know you’ll love. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) will now release Friday, May 8th. Worth the wait!”

In an Instagram Story, Eilish added, “promise it will be worth the wait.”

Cameron previously spoke about the film with ET, saying, “That was just so much fun. I mean, [Eilish] is such a wonderful artist, she’s so talented, and she and I are directing that together, so we’ll be in the cutting room together. I figure she created the show. She was the architect of one of the most amazing live shows I have ever seen. She earned her director props already.”

Revisit the Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D) trailer below.