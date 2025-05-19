A few months ago, Billie Eilish teased that she planned to announce more tour dates this year. Now, it’s happened: Today (May 19), Eilish has added a new North American leg to Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, as well as a pair of Japanese shows. This brings the total number of gigs on the tour to 106 dates.

Tickets for the new shows will be available beginning with an American Express pre-sale starting Mat 20 at noon local time. Remaining tickets will be sold during the general on-sale, starting May 22 at noon local time. More info is available on Eilish’s website.

Check out the new tour dates below.