The Hot Boys’ recent run of reunion shows has brought joy and nostalgia to hip-hop fans, but a video currently circulating on social media from one of those shows is also giving fans reason for concern. In the video, Cash Money Records founder Birdman can be seen apparently falling asleep standing up as his cohorts perform around him, prompting B.G. to check on him mid-performance.

As one fan put it in a quote tweet, “I’ve been going to Lexington Market my whole life, I know what you are!” Others are making references to “dog food,” a common street nickname for heroin and other opioids, and resurfacing streams of one of Birdman’s earliest singles from the ’90s, “I Need A Bag Of Dope.” “All these male entertainers are acting like they’re exempt from getting old and healthy issues,” warned one fan. “Seriously, pack it up and take care of yourself the road outlast everybody.”

Meanwhile, some more spiteful fans reminded other users about the kerfuffle over the Super Bowl Halftime Show, pointing out that this could be one reason why Roc Nation opted to go with the red-hot Kendrick Lamar over the hometown heroes. Hopefully, the show of concern from fans can serve as a wake-up call for the New Orleans crew to take better care of themselves — even if it just means getting more sleep on the tour bus.