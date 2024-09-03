Fresh off collaborations with Cordae, DJ Premier, and Jessie Reyez, Lil Wayne has announced the dates and lineup for the return of his music festival, Lil Weezyana Fest, after taking 2023 off.

The Lil Weezyana Festival returns to Smoothie King Center arena on November 2, with performances from Rob49 and Lil Wayne’s former group, Hot Boys. The Hot Boys performance will be the first time the quartet of B.G, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Turk have performed as a group since 2003. A reunion of the group was billed for Essence Fest this year, but Wayne ended up performing his own, separate set, to fans’ confusion and chagrin.

The group was disbanded after Juvenile and B.G accused Cash Money Records CEO Birdman of not paying them. Three of the group’s members, B.G, Turk, and Wayne, then spent significant time serving prison sentences for various offenses — mostly surrounding firearms possession charges. Turk was released from prison in October 2012 after serving nine years for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges; B.G served 11 years on possession of a firearm and was released last year; Lil Wayne spent the least amount of time in prison for possession and has been the most active member of the group musically since 2011. Juvenile remains the only member who was never incarcerated.

In addition to the Hot Boys reunion, the flyer for Lil Weezyana Fest touts a DJ set from former Cash Money producer Mannie Fresh, as well as “surprise guests,” which have, in the past, included Drake — who could use a strong bounce back after his early 2024 struggles with Kendrick Lamar.