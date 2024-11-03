Like many hip-hop heads, Lil Wayne felt confident out his bid for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show slot to Kendrick Lamar. However, home field advantage didn’t serve the “Bless” rapper any good in this instance. Yesterday (November 2), when he returned to New Orleans for Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 he was sure to air out his grievances.

In between songs, Lil Wayne addressed the matter with a passionate speech (viewable here). “When the first Super Bowl was here I made sure I bought tickets at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I did the same when I moved to Miami, and I was wishing my team made it again. I was able to give my momma that suite. She was able to bring my family and other people from New Orleans, and they had a f*cking ball.”

He continued: “That moment I said to myself, I wanna be on stage for the Super Bowl in front of my mom and I worked my ass off to get that f*cking position. And it was ripped away from me but this motherf*cking moment right here… they can’t take this from me.”

Although Lil Wayne couldn’t celebrate what he imagined was a sure thing at home, he was part of something else worth celebrating. After a failed attempted during Essence Fest 2024, every member of the Hot Boys (Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, and B.G.) finally reunited onstage for the first time in 15 years. The group delivered a nostalgic set (viewable here) of their Southern classics “Get Your Roll On,” “Still Fly,” and more.