It’s still clear when Kanye West’s tenth album Donda will arrive. It was first announced last summer, and though Kanye played new music, presumably from it, during a July listening session in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it still hasn’t been released. At this point, all fans can do is fantasize about what it is. That’s what one person, who unveiled a bizarre theory about Kanye’s tenth album, did.

Here’s a Kanye West subreddit Donda theory to think about today 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/9nYtkeEXqM — 𝗬𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗚𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗦 (@YESEEGHOSTS) August 17, 2021

The fan shared their thoughts on the project to a subreddit page under the title “[Theory] Kanye Wants To Make The First Official Unreleased Album.” The user believes Kanye’s “concept with donda is an album that has materialized itself into existence without being officially released.” They add that the songs on Donda will play on the radio, the album will be reviewed as the rapper “wants everyone to pretend and act like it’s out” — but no one will ever be able to buy it.

To conclude, they point to the mask Kanye has worn over the past month to promote Donda as well as the fact that the album currently has a completely black cover art to argue that the project is “an album you can’t see.” They added, “It doesn’t seem real. but the music exists. the experience exists. and it will be talked about for generations to come.”

Truthfully, this sounds similar to what releasing Donda as an NFT would feel like. But people will just have to keep waiting.

You can read the full theory above and check out what some fans had to say about it below.

If it didn't have a pre-order on Apple, I could actually believe this. It's also interesting how most of the videos of the stream on YouTube haven't been taken down either. — (milton) (@_kid100) August 17, 2021

Wu-Tang already did this — 𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘 𝐵𝑎𝑏𝑒 𝑅𝑢𝑡ℎ (@NotoriousVIC007) August 17, 2021

If this is true ima be hella sad bc I’ve been waiting for the official release to listen to any of it. Only thing I’ve heard is the OG Hurricane and the snippet of No Child Left Behind from the Olympics commercial — . b . r . i . d . g . e . (@Bridge_2_Music) August 17, 2021

LMFAOOOOOO I was losing brain cells reading this — ً (@josetaughtyou) August 17, 2021

whatever shit he was smoking, i want some pic.twitter.com/ucntwFBBFY — tylerdacreator ♡ (@keyonaaahh) August 17, 2021

