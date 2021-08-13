Someday, Kanye West may actually release Donda, the album for which he has already hosted two stadium-sized listening events. The album has already missed multiple expected release dates, including today, August 13. Information on that front isn’t really pouring out of West’s camp, but regardless, the album has a new projected release day: August 20.

Again, that’s not according to anybody on West’s team, but rather, the current Apple Music listing for the album. Furthermore, the page shows off a 24-song tracklist, but without any song titles, save for “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby. The listing indicates that users can listen to that song now, but it doesn’t appear to be available in the US (or the UK either, per NME). The tracklist also has star icons attached to Track 1, 2 (“Hurricane”), 8, 9, 12, 17, and 19.

Meanwhile, it seems like a good idea for West to keep hosting his Donda listening parties, at least from a financial perspective: It was reportedly recently that from the two listening events, West made a combined $7 million dollars just from merch sales. The second event also broke viewership records on Apple Music. As for West, it would seem he’s still holed up in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, despite rumors that he was relocating.