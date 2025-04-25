Playboi Carti’s latest album, I Am Music (often shortened to Music), did not arrive when it was initially scheduled. However, when the body of work did drop it had a quickly grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

With the “All Red” rapper teasing his next project, it appears Carti has moved on. But, fans including producer Blaccmass are not ready to do the same. In fact, Blaccmass is expanding the album’s sonic universe.

Over on SoundCloud, Blaccmass let Playboi Carti supporters fully immersive themselves into his reimagination of Music. Blaccmass did not take the easy road. Instead, the recording artist flips each of Music’s 30 songs adding a nostalgic 2000s hip-hop and R&B staples touch.

From example Blaccmass weaves Carti’s “Pop Out” into Shop Boyz’s “Party Like a Rockstar,” “Crush” into Roscoe Dash’s “Show Out,” and “K Pop into Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop.”

Blaccmass’ Blaccmass Is Music mashup is every millennials’ musical wet dream.

Blaccmass’ previous remixes of others tunes grabbed Playboi Carti attention. But the full out mixtape received an early stamp of approval from Carti’s producer F1LTHY.

“I agree with this,” wrote F1LTHY in response to Blaccmass’ question about reworking Music.

Blaccmass’ Blaccmass Is Music is out now. Find more information here.