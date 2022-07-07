Black Thought, Danger Mouse, Joey Badass, and Russ take over the streets in the new video for “Because” from Black Thought & Danger Mouse’s upcoming joint project, Cheat Codes, which drops on August 12 on BMG. The trippy visual sees the trio of rappers perform via the massive screens in New York’s Times Square, as well as on the POV character’s phone screen. Indie singer Dylan Cartlidge continues to provide the song’s melodic chorus, while Danger’s presence is constricted to the beat and some extreme closeups on the screens.

Cheat Codes was selected as one of Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Summer 2022, with excitement focused on hearing one of hip-hop’s most gifted and skilled rappers over beats guided by the quirky ear of Danger Mouse, whose previous collaborations include The Mouse and the Mask with the late MF DOOM (as Danger Doom) and ASAP Rocky’s At.Long.Last.ASAP (ALLA). Other guests on the album will include prior Danger Mouse collaborators ASAP Rocky and DOOM, as well as Conway The Machine, Kid Sister, Michael Kiwanuka, Raekwon, and Run The Jewels.

Cheat Codes is out on 8/12 via BMG.