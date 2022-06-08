Posse cuts tend to come few and far between these days, but when they do, they’re always refreshing. Something about a simple drum pattern, vocal sample, and unbridled spitting just does the beloved Hip-Hop genre justice. Today, Black Thought and Danger Mouse unleashed their latest single “Because” featuring Joey Badass, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge. Each rapper takes turns doing what they do best, seemingly unphased by the fact they are part of the single that is shorter than a typical song. Who could complain about more bars?

“Because” is the second release from Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s upcoming collaborative project Cheat Codes, a major moment for Danger Mouse who hasn’t maintained much of a presence in the rap space since his Dangerdoom project The Mouse & The Mask with the late MF DOOM from 2006. Mouse hasn’t completely been away from music though, joining up with Karen O for 2019’s Lux Prima. For Black Thought, this follows his Streams Of Thought trilogy which concluded in 2020.

Danger Mouse and Black Thought released their lead single “No Gold Teeth” back in May, kicking off the Cheat Codes rollout which is set to also feature Raekwon, Conway The Machine, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, and more.

Listen to “Because” above.

Cheat Codes is out 08/12 via BMG. Pre-order it here.