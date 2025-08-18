Blackpink is back. The group just wrapped up a run of North American concerts, and they shared a new song, “Jump,” last month. It seems like this might all be ramping up to a new album, and now, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk has addressed the speculation.

In an announcement video, he said (as NME notes) that Blackpink is currently working on a new project, which doesn’t have a release date but is expected to be out by November at the latest.

He said, “A lot of fans are curious about Blackpink’s album. I know that the Blackpink members and producers in charge of them are working very hard preparing the album. I’m hoping for Blackpink’s album to be out by November, at the latest. That’s what I’m pushing for – we’ll do our best to get Blackpink’s album out soon.”

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores saw the group live recently and wrote in his review, “The hope is that this is not nearing the end for the group, as some have rumored. They’ve already found a good rhythm for being able to pursue their solo endeavors in both film and music while still returning to their stadium-sized home base. And if these recent concerts are an indication, being the biggest K-pop band in the world is nothing to treat lightly.”