This week marks one of the biggest moment in Blxst’s career. The “Doin Yo Stuff” musician released his debut album, I’ll Always Come Find You. Sadly, in the midst of this celebratory time in his life, Blxst’s family has been faced with a frightening incident.

Yesterday (July 19), Blxst took to his official Instagram page to reveal that his home was burglarized with a spine-chilling video. Although he did not disclose the day of the crime, Blxst revealed that in the early hours of the morning his Los Angeles-area property was forcible entered by assailants. While Blxst wasn’t home, his sons and other family were present. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the matter, but despite his anger, Blxst shared a heartfelt message online.

Watch the full video and read Blxst’s statement below.

The level of strength it takes to not crash out right now, smh. Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4 a.m. saying, ‘I think bad guys are in the house.’ Words can’t express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys. God know my heart… why play with mine? I take pride in being humble and pure but to be honest I don’t know who to trust, I’m just glad my family good overall. Thank GOD, I’m in position to go to war and willing to die behind mine… PRAY FOR MY FAMILY.

