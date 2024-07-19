The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Blxst, Denzel Curry, and JT. If last week’s Best New Hip-Hop brought a slew of throwback-leaning projects from the likes of Common, Eminem, and Fat Joe, this week sees more of our contemporary faves putting in appearances, including: Rob49, who teamed up with Cardi B for the aggressively sexy “On Dat Money“: Lil Yachty, who showed off of his rap skills again after a quick departure into alt-pop with James Blake with “Let’s Get On Dey Ass:” And Big Sean, who shrugged off a possible album leak by sharing “Yes” and the trailer for his upcoming album, Better Me Than You: Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 19, 2024 (side note: Bando Stone And The New World is a lot of things, but I don’t feel like there’s enough rapping on there to justify sticking it in the hip-hop column. You may disagree… that’s fine. Write your own column.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Blxst — I’ll Always Come Find You As remarkable as it is that I’ll Always Come Find You is Blxst’s debut album, it’s also a concept album, telling a story of legacy, family, honor, and self-definition. Blxst expands his G-funk-inflected neo-soul sound to encompass influences as diverse as Afrobeats, EDM, and more.

Curren$y & MonstaBeatz — Radioactive Look. You know what you’re getting when you press “play” on a Curren$y album. You can take that as being monotonous, but I see it as consistent (a private joke among my friends is how hard we champion “Curren$y-core” artists like Le$ and Larry June in our everyday lives). Denzel Curry — King Of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 While I was a huge fan of Denzel’s last album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, some of his longest-tenured fans were disappointed by its mellow posture, missing his more aggressive early sound. Consider this a full-circle moment for the Florida rapper, who not only returns to his Memphis trap inspirations but also sews up some Raider Klan loose ends by teaming up with ASAPs Rocky and Ferg.

Freeway & Jake One — Stimulus Package 2 Jake One has the best chemistry with Freeway of any producer not named Just Blaze. The duo reunites for another collection of soulful, straightforward boom-bap featuring Philly compatriots Black Thought and Peedi Crakk, former competitor Jadakiss, and young buck rising stars Sauce Walka and Symba. JT — City Cinderella It’s always bittersweet when groups like City Girls split up. On one hand, you certainly want to see what they come up with next, but on the other, you miss what was. Softening the blow here is the knowledge that it was always JT who wanted to be the rapper between the two and she brings that same hunger to her solo debut.

Singles/Videos Earthgang & Snakehips — “Glimmer” Earthgang and Snakehips’ new EP, SNAKEGANG Vol. 1, is out now and “Glimmer” appears to be the focus track — for good reason. If you’re any kind of regular reader, you know this track falls into a category best recognized as “extremely my sh*t,” pairing clever, intricate rhyme schemes with four-on-the-floor, old-school, organ-hits-and-vocal-flair house beats. It’s a good combination for a good vibration (you get it).

Flyana Boss — “Hot Butter Summertime” Quiet as it’s kept, Flyana Boss has kept up the tradition of Missy Elliott’s groundbreaking experimentation, blending hip-hop with an exuberant jock jam here to craft one of the most energetic bops of the year. They may not be getting the same sort of saturation as when they were running through Disneyland these days… but they should be. G Herbo — “Shoot” Feat. Skilla Baby I’ve enjoyed watching Skilla Baby’s breakout, but something about Herbo brings the best out of him. Herbo and Skilla Baby are now three-for-three on assertive-but-catchy street singles, and to be honest, guys… what do we have to do to get a full 10-song project? Also, I hate to say it but I’m a sucker for Chopsquad DJ’s producer tag, which includes a sample of my first-ever childhood anime, Robotech.