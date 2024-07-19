It seems absurd to consider, but Blxst is only just now releasing his debut album, I’ll Always Come Find You, today. That’s right, despite his star-making project No Love Lost being nearly four years old, and Blxst dropping a wealth of music since then — including two Just for Clarity EPs, the Before You Go mixtape, and three Sixtapes with Bino Rideaux — and curating a soundtrack for NBA2K, I’ll Always Come Find You is technically the LA rap crooner’s first album. Here’s the thing: It’s a really good one.

See: the video for “I Need Your Love,” the Ty Dolla Sign colllaboration that displays Blxst’s newly increased range as an artist. Blxst previously showed off his expanded sound with “Dance With The Devil” featuring Anderson .Paak, and the album goes several steps further. By now, we’ve heard enough from him to know what to expect. All over the album, though, he subverts those expectations, expanding from the G-funk-laced neo soul he engendered on past projects to a new wealth of stylistic influences, including Afrobeats, dance music, and more. The results should speak for themselves.

You can watch Blxst’s “I Need Your Love” video featuring Ty Dolla Sign above.

I’ll Always Come Find You is out now via Red Bull Records / Evgle LLC. You can find more info here.