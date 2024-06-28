The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Channel Tres, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion. It must be summer. The floodgates have most certainly opened this week, with no fewer than eight artists dropping new albums and many, many more dropping new singles. Among them: Denzel Curry, who recruited That Mexican OT to drop “Black Flag Freestyle” ahead of his upcoming album. Common and Pete Rock, who are three-for-three on The Auditorium singles with the release of “All Kind Of Ideas.” Doechii, who teamed up with Sprite to reinterpret the latest Limelight series beat for “Rocket.” Latto, who dropped the latest Sugar Honey Iced Tea single, “Big Mama,” to show off her duality. And Offset, who reunited with Gunna for another fashion-forward collab, “Style Rare.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 28, with a note: Lil Yachty does very little rap, if any, on his album with James Blake. He’ll be on one of Uproxx’s weekly roundups, just not this one.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Channel Tres — Head Rush The Compton dance-rap pioneer drops his first-ever major-label-backed album. The new sponsors didn’t stop him from putting his foot all the way in it, maintaining his well-established, experimental formula, mashing up styles including house, techno, nu-disco, and rap to form something entirely new. The upbeat results are sure to soundtrack plenty of your warm weather revels for the next few months — start picking your faves now.

Cupcakke — Dauntless Manifesto Fans of ferocious female rappers are truly blessed this week. Not only did they receive the highlight, Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan, they also heard from Chicago fixture Cupcakke. It’s good to hear the Windy City artist return to form after so long since her last album (2018’s Eden) and recovering from her personal issues. Flau’jae — Best Of Both Worlds While her former LSU teammate Angel Reese is dominating the WNBA (sorta, the Sky really need to figure out how to close these games), Flau’jae continues her foray into the rap game with nine new tracks featuring high-profile co-signs from the likes of NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne. She handles the beats just as well as she handled the rock, pulling from Southern rap history (“It Ain’t My Fault” on “AMF”) to establish she belongs in this arena too.

Lupe Fiasco — Samurai At just eight tracks, Lupe’s latest is emblematic of his newfound penchant for concision — and a testament to his lyrical powers, which somehow, improbably continue to grow, nearly 25 years into his career. The improvement here is in his efficiency, packing a lot into these few, seemingly simple songs; rather than layering on the metaphors, he simplifies without dumbing it down. His sword only gets sharper. Megan Thee Stallion — Megan Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot over the past few years, and Megan, her first independent release since splitting from 1501 Certified, is a clear example of Meg doing her best to encapsulate those lessons into just one project. If nothing else, she becomes more herself, embracing her love of anime on “Otaku Hot Girl” and “Mamushi,” proudly declaring her queer identity throughout, and even indulging in some “self-love” on “Downstairs DJ.”

Price & Kota The Friend — Sanctioned, Vol. 1 A fascinating, cross-coastal combo EP finds former Audio Push member Price teaming up with Brooklyn indie stalwart Kota for a six-song selection of introspective, back-and-forth raps. Short but sweet, it accomplishes the coveted goal of leaving you longing for more — which, from its title, might be likely. Fellow rising Californians Huey Briss and Nana contribute more Golden State vibes, while Queens’ Bas keeps the Big Apple energy strong. Sauce Walka — Saucefather 2 Meg’s not the only Houston rapper dropping this week. Sauce offers 18 tracks of his bleary raps, with features from Bossman Dlow, Lil Jairmy, Lil Yachty (hey, he did make it after all), Travis Scott, and newcomer Wizz Havinn.

XanMan — Fent Faiyaz Can’t lie; at least half of the reason this is here is that title. Chef’s kiss, no Carmy. On the other hand, XanMan is pretty consistently entertaining, and his waterfall flow goes surprisingly well with the R&B-flavored production here. If there’s any justice in the world, the Maryland rapper’s profile should be rising as a result of this tape. Singles/Videos

Blxst — “Dance With The Devil” Feat. Anderson .Paak Blxst always presents a conundrum in classification; his verses’ melodic rap delivery could easily hang with some of the better MCs in the game, and his crooning on choruses certainly qualifies him among some of R&B’s coolest vocalists. But with songs as smooth as “Dance With The Devil,” who the hell cares? We’re too busy doing what the song says (and mourning Blxst’s braids). Bruno Mars clearly rubbed off on Andy; this is Vegas stepping at its finest. You still ain’t heard one bad Blxst song. Key Glock — “Big Big Money” A lip-curling street stomper, “Big Big Money” hits all the right notes for the Memphis menace.

Lil Durk — “Went Hollywood For A Year” Contrary to this song’s title, it doesn’t seem like Lil Durk has changed up too much. He still has pain-stained insights into the vagaries of life in the streets, tinged with just enough detail to set it apart from the dramatized gangster narratives of peers and imitators. Luh Tyler — “Hands Up” Luh Tyler takes a bit of a step forward as a songwriter — remember how he never used to have any hooks? He continues to flex his cool factor, while incorporating some of the lessons he’s no doubt won from a year or two on the road with more experienced contemporaries. His growth will continue to be interesting to watch.