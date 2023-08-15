Back in May, Blxst told Uproxx that he and Bino Rideaux were working on the third installment of their popular Sixtape series. Today, we now know when exactly they plan to release it. Blxst shared the project’s artwork and release date on Twitter — never calling it “X,” sorry, Elon — and prompting a fan furor over the hotly anticipated project. The third Sixtape is due September 1, a little over two years since Sixtape 2 and a little over a year since each rapper released their most recent solo projects (Before You Go, by Blxst, dropped last April, while Bino’s Sorry 4 Tha Wait II followed in July).

While Bino has been pretty low key since releasing Sorry 4 Tha Wait II, Blxst has been in high demand as rap’s current go-to hook master. As he says in the lyrics to his fan-favorite No Love Lost single “Pressure,” “He the new Nate Dogg / He the West back bone.” He proved as much by providing catchy choruses to tracks from Tyga and YG (“West Coast Weekend“) and Roddy Ricch (“Passionate“), as well as a posthumous release from Nipsey Hussle featuring DJ Drama and Jeezy (“Raised Different“).

Sixtape III is out 9/1 via EVGLE / Out The Blue/Def Jam and Red Bull Records.