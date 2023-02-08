‘BMF’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 5

(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) In episode five of season two of BMF, titled “Moment Of Truth,” Meech and Terry have finally arrived in Atlanta. They touch down in the city, with the goal of finding cocaine to bring back home and sell in order to make up for some losses gained during the drought and following Meech’s shooting. During this trip, Meech and Terry are forced to work together more than they have so far this season and it leads to a life-altering decision for Terry, which is one Meech hoped he’d make for a long time. The aforementioned events in the fifth episode of BMF season two, titled “Moment Of Truth,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them belong as well as details about the scenes that they are heard in. The following records were provided thanks to the Starz Public Relations team.

The Winans — “Are We Really Doing Your Will?” This record plays at the beginning of the episode, around the 0:44 mark, as Terry and Meech make their way to Atlanta. It begins with a flashback to their childhood as the duo rides in the car with Nicole, Charles, and Lucille as this same song plays. Precise x Sam Hook x Fredro — “Lyrical Genius” At the 03:27 mark, Meech and Terry presumably make a stop in Cleveland to confront James for stealing money from them. It’s here that Meech beats him up and steals his car.

50 Cent — “Wish Me Luck” Feat. Charlie Wilson This is the theme song of BMF. It plays at the 04:02 mark in “Moment Of Truth.” While it’s only 50 Cent and Charlie Wilson’s voices that are heard in this moment, the song also features Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo. Budda — “CPT” At the 06:38 mark, Meech and Terry are finishing their drive to Atlanta. During the ride, Meech discovers that Terry has brought his school textbook with him on the ride. Meech throws it out of the window and scolds Terry for not being focused on the task at hand.

Crown — “‘80s Dance” Around the 09:52 mark, this record can be heard as Meech and Terry enter an Atlanta strip club to meet a woman we eventually learn is Goldie. During this moment, Meech learns that Terry has feelings for someone but he doesn’t reveal that it is Markeisha. Colon — “Celebrity” A short time later, at the 11:35 mark, Meech and Terry enter a back room to meet Goldie. Terry requests a dice game with the hope that he and Meech can win some money to buy more cocaine, but as newcomers, Terry and Meech are cheated out of their game and lose $7,500 out of the $15,000 they had to their name.

Roger — “Love Ain’t Enough” This record can be heard as Charles is fixing a cabinet at Mabel’s house. Before he can leave the house, Mabel invites him to a party she’s planning, and while Charles is initially hesitant to attend, he eventually accepts the invite. LL — “HBCU Lacey Change 222″ Meech and Terry make their way to a high school game to meet an old friend from Detroit at the 21:03 mark. At this moment, their old friend tells them to meet him at his house later and Monique calls Meech to let him know that Denise will take on the drug charge in exchange for them paying for her son’s college tuition.

Arman — “One Dance” Right around the 30:24 mark, Charles’ troublesome ways continue as he and Mabel dance together at a party that she’s throwing. At this point, it remained to be seen whether or not he will fall for Mabel’s trap, but we all know it didn’t take too long for that to happen Crystal — “You Sent Him Over” Just minutes later at the 34:54 mark, Charles officially falls for Mabel’s trap as the two have sex in a hallway of her house after the party. The scene was a quick one as it ended with Charles shamefully rushing out of the house and Mabel looking lustfully at him as he walked out.

City — “Smoke That” At the 35:45 mark, Terry and Meech arrive at the dice game that they forced Goldie to bring them to in order to win back the money they lost playing a dice game at Goldie’s club. Terry and Meech enter the game under fake names with the goal of tricking their competitors into thinking that they’re not on the same team. Extreme — “Serious” This song briefly plays at the 38:25 mark as Charles reminisces on having sex with Mabel. Lucille and Nicole have also returned from their retreat and Lucille apologizes for her errors in their strained relationship.

Art of Noise — “Moments in Love” After talking to each other, Lucille and Charles have their own sex scene at the 41:57 mark. Charles seems a bit hesitant to engage in an intimate moment with Lucille, especially with it being so soon after he had sex with Mabel, but here we are. Marlon Osi — “Fresh White Sneakers” At the 44:36 mark, B-Mickie beats up Kevin’s bully for Detective Bryant. B-Mickie approaches the three boys outside their school and starts punching one of them while daring the other two to defend their friend. This came after Bryant failed to get help from the school, or his reluctant son, to find a way to stop the bullying.