‘BMF’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 4

(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) In episode four of BMF, titled “Runnin’ On E,” things start with Meech recovering in a hospital after he was shot three times by Lamar after episode three. When he finally comes to his sense, Terry breaks him out of the hospital before Lamar returns to finish the job. For the rest of the episode, BMF leaders Meech and B-Mickie, along with Terry, are tasked with getting BMF back on its feet in the midst of a product drought all while Meech recovers and tries to steer clear of Lamar. Unfortunately, a huge mistake on Terry’s part forces and he and Meech to change their plans and make a run for it out of Detroit. The aforementioned events in the third episode of BMF season two, titled “Runnin’ On E,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them belong as well as details about the scenes that they are heard in. The following records were provided thanks to the Starz Public Relations team.

50 Cent — “Wish Me Luck” Feat. Charlie Wilson This is the theme song of BMF. It plays at the 04:18 mark in “Runnin’ On E.” While 50 Cent and Charlie Wilson’s voices are only heard on it, the song also features Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo. Frankie Beverly & Maze — “Happy Feelings” We hear this song at the 11:24 mark, but it’s not from the voice or Maze or Frankie Beverly, but rather, it’s from Lamar. He sings this song after Detectives Bryant and Jin leave him in the interrogation room after he fails give up any information about the shooting incidents between himself and Meech.

Mando — “What Have You Done” As this song plays at the 13:25 mark, Lamar has reconnected with an old lover for some late-night bedroom action, their first interaction since he left the office. Things don’t go as planned for him as he’s still not healed from his injuries. Leland Smith, Marley & Osinachi — “Sacrifices” At the 15:20 mark, “Sacrifices” plays as Terry arrives for meeting with Boom at the drug dealer’s club. He requests to buy a batch from Boom in order to give BMF something to work with and survive the drought. Boom reluctantly agrees and gives him a small batch while promising to charge “interest” and “inflation.”

Scottie — “The Lords Prayer” This record is sung at the beginning of a church service at the 17:18 mark in this episode. What follows is an attempt from Pastor Swift to pray for Meech, but he’s ultimately ignored by some parishoners who decide to leave rather than to hear the prayer. Lucille bashes those who walked out and even calls some of them hypocrites. Travon — “Blessed Assurance” We hear this record at the 23:00 mark as the older Terry, voiced by Mustafa Harris, gives a historical account on the War On Drugs, Richard Nixon, and how they both impacted Black and brown communities.

Launchcode — “Fool For Ya” After making some progress in his recovery, Meech makes a visit to Lori’s house at the 25:12 mark. This visit results in an intimate moment between Meech and Lori as “Fool For Ya” plays in the background. Nwaneri — “80s Rap 2” This record plays at the 27:53 mark during a tense meeting with the former 50 Boyz and 12th Street, who both combined to form BMF. Two of the top members in 12th Streetare displeased with BMF’s state and decide to walk away from the group.

Club Nouveau — “Why You Treat Me So Bad” Club Nouveau’s “Why You Treat Me So Bad” plays at the 35:25 as Lamar makes a surprise visit to former 12th Street member Tiny’s house surprises him with an attack in Tiny’s bathroom. This leads to fight between the two and ends with Lamar knocking out Tiny and killing him by holding a plastic curtain over his head. Ready For The World — “Tonight” Ready For The World’s “Tonight” plays during a sex scene between Terry and Markeisha at the 42:07 mark. Terry visits Markeisha at the insurance office prior to leaving Detroit in order to say one last goodbye to her.