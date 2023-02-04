(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) Each week for the ‘BMF’ To Blowin’ Money Fast series, we’ll recap the episode by looking at a few key things to see how they hurt Meech and Terry’s money-making goals. Each item will be marked as a profit or a loss, the former keeping them in the black and the latter pushing them into the red. Throughout the course of the season, something that was once unprofitable could turn profitable, and vice versa, but we’ll have to wait and see what that might be. Last week on “Runnin’ On E,” the fourth episode in season two of BMF, everything nearly falls apart for life as they know it for Meech and Terry. Meech spends most of this episode recovering from gunshot wounds he received after Lamar, who he believed was dead, shot him from point-blank range. As he recovers, Terry does what brothers do best and steps back into BMF to get a few things in line to help Meech. At this point, Detroit, and the rest of the country, is in a cocaine supply drought, but Terry is able to get a small batch in order to get some money rolling through. Unfortunately, his plan to move it upstate fails when Denise, who unknowingly took the product during a drive to Lansing, was arrested by Detectives Bryant and Jin for drug possession. With their backs against the wall, Meech and Terry are forced to make a run for it from Detroit before they are arrested. In the fifth episode of season two, titled “Moment Of Truth,” Meech and Terry escape the grasp of death and imprisonment by running out to Atlanta. We see that their main goal is to somehow purchase product to bring back to Detroit and sell in order to pay back debts. The duo thinks it will be an easy process, but it proves to be much harder as they run into respected figures in the city who aren’t willing to budge. As expected though, Meech and Terry are able to find a way and make their trip successful. Back in Detroit, Charles reaches new heights to frustrate viewers and Lamar continues to terrorize the Flenorys despite Meech and Terry being out of town.

Meech PROFIT Meech’s tunnel vision is one of his best qualities. While Terry has one foot in a life on the straight and narrow and the other in the drug game, Meech always has his eyes set on making more money and elevating. So during their trip to Atlanta, Meech does everything to make sure Terry’s head is in one place and that includes throwing his textbook out of the car window. When Terry is set on gambling and playing dice to win more money to pay for product, Meech eventually proves that there’s a better way to go about it. Throughout their time in Atlanta, the Flenory brothers’ success together proves that they are better together and it’s just what Terry needed to convince himself that he does want to continue in BMF. For what it’s worth, it was Terry who forced him and Meech to flee to Atlanta, but it’s Meech and Terry together that will help BMF rise to the top. Charles LOSS Throughout the season, we watched Charles and thought, “There’s no way this can get worse.” Sure, he can be a pain in the behind to everyone in the family. Yes, he hounds Terry and assumes the worse in him and yes, he neglects Lucille, but that’s got to be it right? Nope. In “Moment Of Truth,” we watch Charles’s frustrations with his family and their situation, as well as his own exhaustion from it all, push him to do the worst: cheat on his wife. A party at Mabelle’s house with just the right amount of attention and temptation causes Charles to fall into his trap. While he seemingly intends to hide the secret for as long as he can, his first night back home with Lucille after their retreat proves that things will certainly not be the same between them. It remains to be seen if the family can at least stick together because if not, that’s a big loss in terms of everyone’s support system.

Terry PROFIT As we mentioned already, it’s Terry’s fault that he and Meech were forced to flee to Atlanta. His refusal to listen to Meech, and instead, enlist Denise to bring product to Lansig ended terribly as she was arrested by Detectives Bryant and Jin. Even when the duo makes it to Atlanta, it was Terry’s rash decision-making and rare impulsive that causes he and Meech to lose half of the $15,000 they had left to their name. Still, when their backs were against the wall, Terry was able to come through and save the day by rolling a seven during a dice game where he and Meech needed to win all the money on the table. To make things even better, Terry admits that his time in Atlanta with Meech made him want to return to BMF. Terry certainly had his fair share of mistake, but his return to BMF only means that the sky is the limit for the pair. Lamar LOSS Lamar Silas is not giving up his search for the Flenory boys. At the end of episode four, we watch him track down Meech and Terry in his Jeep and attempt to take them off the road and possibly kill them. Luckily for Meech and Terry, he fails as they’re able to escape to Atlanta. However, that doesn’t stop Terry. He later decides to pay a visit to Lucille and Charles’ house where he nearly makes a move to shoot Lucille. Fortunately for the Flenorys again, they’re able to survive as Lucille says a prayer with Charles that makes him run off for some reason. Lamar is by far the most dangerous thing standing in Meech, Terry, and all of BMF’s way. Everything they love and want to protect is at risk as long as Lamar is around. Meech made a promise to Monique that he would take Lamar down, and with the way things are now, Meech needs to act on that as soon as possible.