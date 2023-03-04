‘BMF’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 7

(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) In episode seven of season two of BMF, titled “Both Sides Of The Fence,” Meech and Terry are on the move once again. This time, they’re on their way to St. Martin to make a deal with the Colombians for a new supply of drugs. To do this, they’d have to go behind K-9’s back to make the deal happen. Despite some hiccups, Meech and Terry strike up a deal with the Colombians and receive 300 bricks of cocaine on consignment, rather than the 100 bricks they hoped for. The Felonry brothers return to Detroit and inform K-9 of their decision, and rather than threaten or harm them, K-9 salutes them and tells Meech and Terry that he would’ve done the same in their shoes. Elsewhere, Meech learns that Charles is cheating on his mother after catching him at a strip club, Tee’s lady troubles get worse when Wanda discovers that he’s been sleeping with Markeisha, and speaking of Markeisha, she and Terry get into another argument. The aforementioned events in the seventh episode of BMF season two, titled ““Both Sides Of The Fence”,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them belong as well as details about the scenes that the records soundtracked. The following records were provided thanks to the Starz Public Relations team.

Mr. Anderson — “Million” We hear this record around the 0:30 mark as Detective Bryant opens the truck where he left B-Mickie to threaten him over the missing bricks of cocaine. He adds that he will move his mom out of the good hospital and press murder charges on him for the deaths of Jay Mo and Kato if he doesn’t give him the details of the missing product. Travon — “Soft Organ Music” Around the 1:22 mark, this song plays as Meech and Terry are at the repast following Sockie’s funeral. They’re talking about B-Mickie’s whereabouts before they’re approached by Pastor Swift who expresses his disappointment in Meech and Terry’s participation in the drug game.

50 Cent — “Wish Me Luck” Feat. Charlie Wilson This is the theme song of BMF. It plays at the 5:23 mark in “Both Sides Of The Fence.” While it’s only 50 Cent and Charlie Wilson’s voices that are heard at this moment, the song also features Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo. The Commodores — “Jesus is Love” The Commodores’ “Jesus Is Love” plays around the 07:51 mark as Charles sits in his room upset that Terry cashed out of the Flenory Car Ride Service business. Lucille consoles him but begs that he doesn’t kick Terry out of the house as he did Meech.

Osinachi — “Retro Hip Hop” This song plays around the 12:38 mark, as Meech and Terry arrive at K-9’s “Rich Man Poor Man” party. Meech makes a deal with K-9’s cousin Rayzin to orchestrate a meeting with the Colombians. Shortly after, Meech and Terry watch K-9 shoot his aunt at the party. Don Cabán — “Tryna Tell You” We hear this record around the 14:27 mark as Meech and Terry argue about bringing Rayzin with them to help make the deal with the Colombians. Meech reluctantly agrees to leave Rayzin but warns Tee not to pack any weapons for the flight. We find out later that Terry ignored Meech’s wishes.

Extreme — “Cascada” & “Elegante” Around the 20:00 mark, both songs play as Terry and Markeisha sit outside to talk for the time since their motel stay. Terry buys roses for Markeisha, dances with her, tells her that he loves her, and lets her know that Wanda is pregnant. Aerin — “Get Through to You” We hear this record around the 21:38 mark as Lucille, Nicole, Wanda, and Wanda’s mom sit together for a girl’s night together. Wanda expresses her frustrations about Terry’s reaction to her being pregnant and Lucille assures her that the baby will be welcomed into their family. Wanda’s mom plots a way to make Terry more focused on his relationship with Wanda.

Marlon Coles — “Bounce Dat” Marlon Coles’ “Bounce Dat” plays around the 22:38 mark as Charles nervously walks into a strip club with Mabel. There, Mabel gets a lap dance from one of the club’s dancers and Charles is having the time of his life. It all comes crashing down when he spots Meech across the room. Atlanta Pan Sonic — “Gammin Nights” Around the 25:02 mark, this song plays as Terry teases Nicole with a condom placed on a trophy after she bothers him about Wanda being pregnant. Lucille scolds him and Charles nervously asks Terry if he spoke to Meech recently.

Laces Out — “Preachers Organ in D” This song plays around the 26:37 mark as Meech and Terry arrive at St. Martins. Terry takes their bags up to their room and Meech comes across an attractive lady who he takes up their room. When they get there, the Meech gets punched and robbed of his and Terry’s stuff. The Jackson 5 — “I’ll Be There” The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” plays around the 41:10 mark as Charles meets Meech at the record store. Charles tries to explain what he was doing at the strip club with Mabel and adds that it has nothing to do with Lucille. In the end, Meech assures Charles that he won’t Lucille about what he saw.