‘BMF’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 6

(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) In episode six of season two of BMF, titled “Homecoming,” Meech and Terry are back home in Detroit. They completed their mission in Atlanta and they’re back home to get things back in order with BMF. The good news is that Terry is back in the crew after some time away, but the bad news is that their war with Lamar is far from over as he continues to terrorize Meech and Terry’s family and well as BMF. Elsewhere, Charles continues down the path of infidelity and B-Mickie’s double life comes to an end. The aforementioned events in the sixth episode of BMF season two, titled “Homecoming,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them belong as well as details about the scenes that they are heard in. The following records were provided thanks to the Starz Public Relations team.

Run-D.M.C. — “Beats To The Rhyme” We hear this song at the 0:20 mark as Meech and Terry are driving around neighborhoods looking for Lamar. The duo is strapped with firearms and this happens fresh off their return from Atlanta. Stephie — “All Day A” At around the 1:30 mark, Meech and Terry can be seee in the record shop base talking about Lamar getting to the Flenory house and B-Mickie’s whereabouts. Meech and Terry also give a vague update to the crew about their time in Atlanta and what’s next going forward.

50 Cent — “Wish Me Luck” Feat. Charlie Wilson This is the theme song of BMF. It plays at the 3:30 mark in “Homecoming.” While it’s only 50 Cent and Charlie Wilson’s voices that are heard in this moment, the song also features Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo. Model 500 — “Future” Model 500’s “Future” checks in around the 13:21 mark as Meech pulls up to the club to meet with the PA Boys. In this scene, we see a cameo appearance from Jalen Rose who plays himself and we see Meech jump into a fight with the PA Boys against their rivals.

Extreme — “He Is My Friend” At the 20:07 mark, this record plays as Charles consoles Lucille as she sits at the dinner table upset over Terry’s decision to drop out of high school. To make things better, Charles says he’ll get dressed up and take Lucille out for dinner — something they haven’t done in a long time. Dosey Doe — “Rock Your Body” We hear this song around the 21:38 mark when Meech visits the nail shop that Nicole works at to get his nails done. He always uses the opportunity to make a deal with the owner and use the shop as a place to wash BMF’s drug money.

Oran Juice Jones — “The Rain” This record plays around the 22:41 mark as Terry drives in the rain all to be followed by Detective Bryant and Jin because he ran a stop light. The stay behind him thinking he’s up to no good, all to see that he was only on his way to pick up Markeisha and her kids. Extreme — “Les Is More” At around the 25:43 mark, we here this song as Charles and Lucille are eating dinner together. It’s here that Lucille admits that she thought Charles was cheating on her. While we know she’s not wrong, she was wrong about who she think he’s cheating on her think

Solo D — “Right There” We here this song around the 28:27 mark during a sex scene with Terry and Markeisha. In an opposite hotel Detectives Bryant and Jin are watching Terry in hopes of catching him doing something illegal Marley Waters x Fredro — “The Code” This record plays around 32:04 mark as Meech pulls up in a brand new car to meet with Terry and the rest of the BMF crew. Shortly after, Terry is confronted by BMF’s Dink about bad product which leads to a fight after Dink steps to Terry. It ends with Terry and Meech jumping Dink.

Francene — “Do You Remember” Francene’s record can be heard around the 34:45 mark as Charles visits Mabel to inform her that their affair must come to an end. His attempt is a failure as he and Mabel end up having sex once again. Arman — “Trouble” This song plays around the 35:18 mark when Nicole enters the nail shop to see Meech and Hoop meeting with the store owner to give her some money to presumably help them wash their BMF earnings. Nicole takes issue with this with the owner, but the owner dismisses her worries.

Cite — “Some Of This” This song plays around the 36:54 mark when Terry returns to the hotel that he was staying in with Markeisha and her kids. He comes back to find out that Markeisha left and did so with a note saying that she can’t be with someone who has other responsibilities and may not be as financially supportive as she needs. Osinachi — “Claps” We hear this song around the 38:06 mark when Meech reconnects with K-9 to get new product and get things rolling again. It’s here that Meech learns that K-9 owes a Colombian connect $20 million and refuses to pay up.

SAB — “Paul Bun” Around the 41:10 mark, this record plays as Meech and Terry are discussing their next moves. Meech wants to take advantage of K-9’s issues with Colombian connect while Terry wants to work the product that B-Mickie is offering Meech. Don Cabán — “Defend My Reputation” This record plays around the 45:10 mark as B-Mickie meets Meech at the record shop to give him new product. Meech informs B-Mickie that he bought burial plots for his mother and that he is giving him his own territory to be in charge of. While this is all good news, it’s ruined as B-Mickie is actually there undercover for Detectives Bryant and Jin. Meech makes a run for it and B-Mickie follows him shortly after.