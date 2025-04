Here Are The Bonnaroo Set Times For 2025

Bonnaroo has unveiled the complete set times for this year’s edition of music festival, which takes places from June 12 to 15 in Manchester, Tennessee. The lineup includes headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Luke Combs, and Hozier, as well as Dom Dolla, John Summit, Glass Animals, Avril Lavigne, Justice, Vampire Weekend, and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Check out the full set times below.