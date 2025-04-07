Severance season 2 is over, but the show continues to live rent-free in Olivia Rodrigo‘s head.

A few days ago, the “Bad Idea Right?” singer played her first-ever stadium show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. To celebrate the occasion, she posted a TikTok with the caption, “my innie played her first stadium 2night.” The video shows Rodrigo inside an elevator going from every-day clothes to her Guts tour red leather bodysuit, a reference to the transformation the characters on Severance go through when they log in and out of work. Maybe Rodrigo can cover “The Windmills Of Your Mind” for her next show.

While in Mexico, Rodrigo — who is headlining Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, and Governors Ball — also enjoyed her first hot air balloon ride and a lucha libre event. “One of my fav weeks ever,” she wrote on Instagram. “Muchas gracias.”

Last year, Rodrigo spoke to Vogue about how she keeps busy on tour (when she’s not watching wrestling, that is). “I do all the classic things,” she said. “Call my therapist, go to the gym, I eat really healthy, and I don’t drink. But being creative is the ultimate form of self-care for me. I could journal forever. Putting down all the random stuff that comes into my head. Or if I’m feeling anxious, I’ll make a list of all the things I’m grateful for.”

You can watch Rodrigo’s TikTok here.