In the eyes of local officials, the Badazz portion of Boosie’s stage name is well-deserved. Yesterday (March 23), the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was called out by his hometown’s attorney general.

In a statement submitted to WBRZ News Louisiana 2, Baton Rouge Attorney General Liz Murrill slammed Boosie for deploying insensitive marketing efforts surrounding his upcoming annual event, Boosie Bash.

Murrill accused Boosie of exploiting the tragic death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson to garner funds for an unauthorized scholarship fund.

“Caleb Wilson’s parents have advised me that they have not given consent and know nothing about their son’s name and image being used to promote this event,” she said. “They didn’t even know the event was happening. They have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials. I intend to take legal action due to their misappropriation of his name and image to promote their for-profit event. This is not a charitable event.”

Boosie responded to the statement in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s sad for this lawyer n family to say I promoted my event off someone’s passing,” he wrote. “My event was promoted on Eventbrite since November 14. This incident happened a week before my event was to take place. How the f*ck can I capitalize off someone death for a concert.”