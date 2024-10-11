Just a year after GloRilla really blew up in 2022, some rap fans were already writing her off. The main impetus for this hasty conclusion was the appearance of Sexyy Red, who blew up in 2023 thanks to “Pound Town.” According to those fans, Sexyy “took Glo’s spot,” as if that’s a thing that has ever happened in the history of rap music.

Well, both of the ratchet rap faves get to have the last laugh, thanks to their new collaboration “Whatchu Kno About Me.” While proving that there’s more solidarity than discord among the current sisterhood of rap, the Memphis and St. Louis natives make one tough tag team on the song, and in its glamorous music video. Donning matching bikinis, fuzzy boots, and fur coats, they rap in their usual, shared, boisterous, unapologetic style, while getting done up at the salon with a full crew of baddies.

“Whatchu Kno About Me” is the focus track from GloRilla’s newly released album, Glorious, out today, a month after lead single, “Hollon.” Both tracks go a long way toward proving that GloRilla ain’t going anywhere anytime soon.

You can watch the video for GloRilla’s “Whatchu Know About Me” featuring Sexyy Red above.

Glorious is out now via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.