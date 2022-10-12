Brandy Was Reportedly Hospitalized After Having A Seizure

TMZ reports that R&B star Brandy has been hospitalized after apparently having a seizure on Tuesday afternoon (October 11). The singer was rushed to the emergency room but appears to be recovering.

According to TMZ, emergency medical services were called to Brandy’s home at noon, with sources with direct knowledge relaying the belief that she suffering a seizure. Her parents are reported with her at the hospital but no other information regarding a possible cause for the seizure or any underlying medical issues has yet been released.

Brandy’s popularity surged earlier this year thanks to an unexpected convergence of events that led to the R&B star performing with Jack Harlow at the 2022 BET Awards. After the Kentucky rapper flunked a radio pop culture quiz, Brandy jokingly issued a rap battle challenge, taking the first shot with a fiery freestyle over Harlow’s “First Class” instrumental. The playful feud culminated in Brandy performing the freestyle as part of Jack’s performance, delighting fans and showing off both stars’ savvy.

Even before that, Brandy’s bars were getting some attention thanks to her role on the network musical drama Queens in which she, Eve, and Naturi Naughton play a ‘90s rap trio reuniting to revive their flagging careers. She previously impressed with her verse for the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, portending her unlikely second act as a rapper. Hopefully, she can recover and keep it up.