Shortly after the release of his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow found himself in a bit of controversy thanks to a Hot 97 interview where he seemed completely shocked to find out that Brandy and Ray J are siblings. Furthermore, he failed to recognize two notable records from Brandy’s discography. Harlow was criticized for not knowing these pieces of information about Brandy, and soon enough, Brandy herself caught wind of the moment as she threatened to “murk this dude in rap.” She followed through with the promise with a freestyle over “First Class.”

jack harlow performs at the #BETAwards with brandy, lil wayne, and dj drama pic.twitter.com/Ns00V9lxGD — come home macie misses you 🏡 (@jackharlowmemes) June 27, 2022

Put some respect on the vocal bible’s name! 🔥 Brandy reminded Jack Harlow exactly who she was, joining him on stage with her remix of “First Class.” #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/KijnntilsO — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) June 27, 2022

Despite all the aforementioned events, it should be noted that all is well between Jack and Brandy as they joined forces for a performance of “First Class” at the 2022 BET Awards. Harlow led the way with his verse before clearing the stage for Brandy to arrive and shut it down with her verse. Harlow even showed off some dance moves during the performance that will surely prove to be a highlight moment during the award show.

Jack and Brandy’s performance came after he took the stage with Lil Wayne to perform “Poison,” their collaboration from Come Home The Kids Miss You. DJ Drama also appeared on the 1s and 2s for Harlow’s performance.

You can watch Jack Harlow’s performance of “First Class” and “Poison” with Brandy and Lil Wayne in the clips above.

