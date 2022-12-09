Bree Runway has surprised fans with a brand new EP, Woah, What A Blur!. Produced by EASYFUN, LIOHN & Khlar, Runway’s sudden drop includes her hit single, “That Girl,” which she released back in September. Her record also contains four new tracks, with a Stormzy collaboration on the ballad, “Pick Your Poison.”

As the rising star describes, she wanted to put out an EP to showcase how much the fans’ support has meant.

“Bree now is more awake than she’s ever been. I’m pressing restart after what a blurry year this has been,” she shared in a statement. “I became alive again putting this together, for a minute I wasn’t in the room, but I am now. Working with the producers I love and feeling more empowered has me ready to embrace who I am and my strengths.”

“WOAH WHAT A BLUR! is an embodiment of how blurry this year felt personally and professionally. It’s visiting the deep depths of my soul and showing everyone exactly that,” Runway added.

Along with the new EP, documentarian Nathan Miller put together a special video that highlights Runway’s biggest accomplishments and moments of 2022.

1. “Archive Mami”

2. “Breee”

3. “FWMM”

4. “Pick Your Poison” Feat. Stormzy

5. “That Girl”

Woah, What A Blur! is out now via Motown Records. Buy/stream it here.