UK MC Bree Runway has been turning heads since the release of her first single in 2016, but her 2019 major-label debut EP Be Runway is what put her on the map and allowed her to work with some big-name artists. Late last year, Runway dropped her anticipated debut album 2000And4Eva, managing to secure features from Missy Elliott and Rico Nasty. Now returning to share a visual to the project, Runway tapped Elliott once again for the glamorous “ATM” video.

The visual opens with Runway and her crew dressed in diamond-encrusted burlesque outfits. Flexing her femininity, Runway and her backup dancers put on a sultry show. She then makes her way through the audience, which is filled with men who have ATM machines in place of their heads. The rapper returns to the stage while Elliott appears on a big screen and shows off her icy jewelry.

Ahead of the video’s release, Runway explained to Dork Magazine how she managed to secure a guest verse from the iconic Elliott. “Well, we’ve already had a previous interaction when the internet went into a frenzy over me apparently being like her lil daughter when I dropped ‘APESH*T,'” she said. “Fans were begging for an ‘APESH*T’ remix from her, but it didn’t happen, but I remember literally saying to myself, me and her will make a song THIS year… I dropped ‘GUCCI’, and I was literally about to sleep and received a call from my A&R and it was to tell me that Missy wants to do a record with me, safe to say I didn’t end up sleeping that night.”

Watch Bree Runway and Missy Elliott’s “ATM” video above.

2000And4Eva is out now via Universal. Get it here.

