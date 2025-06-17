Fortnite Festival moves fast: Sabrina Carpenter was named the “Icon” for the game’s Season 8 in April, but now we’re already onto the next one. The new season launches tomorrow (June 18), and today, it was announced that leading the charge this time will be Bruno Mars.

He follows in the footsteps of Carpenter, Hatsune Miku (Season 7), Snoop Dogg (Season 6), Karol G (Season 5), Metallica (Season 4), Billie Eilish (Season 3), Lady Gaga (Season 2), and The Weeknd (Season 1), as Variety notes.

The upcoming season will bring a number of new elements to the game, including a new Main Stage and in-game items like the Bruno-San Outfit, Bruno’s Collection Back Bling, Floating Notes Contrail, Bonde do Brunão Emote, Bonde do Brunão Jam Track, Key Charm Keytar, and Worldwide Bass. Two of Mars’ recent collaborative hits — “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga and “APT.” with Rosé” — will also be available as Jam Tracks.

The Season 9 Music Pass will also feature the Die With A Smile Bruno Outfit, which is based on his look from the “Die With A Smile” video.

There’s even more to it than that, so for the complete scoop about what Season 9 will bring to Fortnite Festival, check out Fortnite’s official post here.