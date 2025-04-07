Sabrina Carpenter has multiple chart-topping hits, a sold-out tour, and a Dunkin’ drink — what’s next? Appearing in Fortnite, naturally.

On Monday (April 7), Epic Games announced that the “Espresso” singer will take part in “Fortnite Festival” season 8. Per the Fortnite website: “Unlock her ‘Juno’ and ‘Nonsense’ Jam Tracks in the Season 8 Music Pass and find more of her tracks in the Shop! That’s that Season 8 Icon, Sabrina: there’ll be a Sabrina Carpenter Outfit in both the Music Pass and Shop.”

One of the premium rewards for purchasing a Music Pass is unlocking the Sabrina Carpenter Outfit featuring “a yellow embellished babydoll inspired by the one she wore on her most recent tour — designed by Victoria’s Secret in collaboration with celebrity stylist Jared Ellner — as well as jewelry designed by Maison Raksha.” There’s also lipstick and sparkly guitars, while “Nonsense” and “Juno” are available as Jam Tracks.

Since this is Fortnite we’re talking about, of course there’s dancing:

“Switch it up with how you Emote! Sabrina’s bringing Dance Emotes with her — most Fortnite Emotes that include dancing will be called ‘Dance Emotes’ in the Locker. While using a Dance Emote, any player can do the same dance with you at the press of a button. (Even if they don’t own the Emote!) These multiplayer Emotes are currently called ‘Synced Emotes,’ but will be renamed ‘Group Emotes.'”

Carpenter missed her calling by not voicing Jessica Rabbit in the Who Framed Roger Rabbit video game (since she, y’know, wasn’t born for another 10 years), but this is the next best thing. You can find all the information here.