A couple of months ago, Bryson Tiller made his official return with the reveal that his next album, Solace & The Vices would be a double album. Since then, the Louisville native has been relatively radio silent, aside from news collaborations with Tink and Chris Brown. Today, though, the Trapsoul pioneer revealed the release date for the first half of the project, titled The Vices. It’s due on August 8, and according to its press release, “showcases Tiller’s gritty, high-energy side.” Presumably, this means he’ll do more rapping than singing here.

Tiller elaborated on Instagram, writing, “It’s hard to call one a ‘rap album’ and the other ‘r&b’ because I can’t help but to do both on every song. Just know that this is a TRUE double album and not just 20+ songs that I wanted to share.”

“When I was writing Solace my number one goal was to treat it like therapy and say exactly what was on my mind, finding comfort during my times of sadness,” he continued. “That felt good. With The Vices I decided to get rid of my Vices completely and prove to myself that I didn’t need Weed, Alcohol, and all the other shenanigans to have FUN. I’ve been sober ever since. (Still tryna figure out how to look like I enjoy the club tho lol).”

It’s probably fair to say we’ll receive more updates in the coming days, but for now, all we can do is speculate.

The Vices is due on 8/8 via Trapsoul/RCA Records.