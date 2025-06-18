BTS had a bit of a reunion at a recent J-Hope solo concert, when Jin and Jung Kook took the stage while Jimin, V, RM, and Suga watched from the audience. The band members will soon all be finished with their mandatory South Korean military service, so fans are naturally wondering when the full-blown BTS reunion is happening. Well, if reports are to be believed, an approximate window has been locked in.

Per The Korea Herald (as Variety notes), a Hybe (the parent company of BTS’ label Big Hit Music) official said, “BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year.”

Another source also reportedly said, “While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together. It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around.” Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang also previously said, “We’re preparing alongside top-tier producers, but the artists also need time to reflect and prepare.”

BTS’ next album will be their first in a while, since 2020’s Be and Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey . Their latest single was more recent, with the release of “Take Two” in 2023.