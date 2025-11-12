2020 was a huge year for BTS. They released two albums — Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey and Be — and had three No. 1 singles — “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (BTS Remix),” and “Life Goes On.” Aside from a few more No. 1 singles in 2021, though, it’s been mostly quiet since then as the band members have been busy fulfilling their military service requirements in South Korea.

Their comeback is getting closer and closer, though. The guys have met their obligations to their country and had a bit of a reunion at a J-Hope concert this past summer. Rumors then surfaced that the group was set to return in March 2026.

New music is indeed in progress now: In a tweet shared yesterday (November 11), RM wrote (translated from Korean), “Above all, the music is really coming out great!! Everyone is working hard. Look forward to it. 2026 Bulletproof Army Fighting.”

Back in July, the band also said in a statement, “We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.” They added, “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”