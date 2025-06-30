Finally, after years, BTS members are wrapping up their mandatory South Korean military service. Furthermore, it has been reported that the group is eyeing a March 2026 comeback. None of that is officially set in stone yet, but what is confirmed is that BTS is about to release a new live album: Permission To Dance On Stage – Live.

Pre-orders are set to open on July 1, and the project will then be released on July 18.

Additionally, the group is also releasing exclusive digital content via a Weverse digital code, including videos from the group’s Seoul shows in March 2022, as well as “a 92-page interview photobook offering behind-the-scenes moments from the concert.”

The tracklist for the live album hasn’t been revealed yet, but we do know that it’ll feature 22 tracks, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, and “On.” For an idea of what the full tracklist might look like, check out the setlist from the tour-closing April 16, 2022 show in Las Vegas (via setlist.fm) below.