J-Hope is building up quite the list of collaborators. Since his discharge from mandatory military service, he’s released “LV Bag” with Don Toliver and Pharrell, “Sweet Dreams” with Miguel, and now, the crossover between K-pop and hip-hop continues with two of those genres’ hottest rising stars. J-Hope taps Memphis rapper GloRilla for his latest single, the kinetic “Killin’ It Girl.” The song comes with a dizzying music video that was show in an unusual zoom and frame rate, creating some stunning, unique (and possibly motion sickness-inducing) visuals with Hope’s usual flashy dancing.

In addition to his collaborations, the BTS member also dropped the “Mona Lisa” video, in which he traipses through an art museum. He certainly seems to have developed a flair for eye-popping visual concepts, which perhaps grew from his broadened experiences as a result of military service. “I’ve learned a different life,” he said of the experience. “And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy. And I heard a lot of good things. But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time. That bit made me feel a lot of things. In the end, I think the most important thing was I realized how important the work I’ve been doing for all these years is incredibly meaningful to me.”

You can watch the video for J-Hope’s “Killin’ It Girl” featuring GloRilla above.