BTS Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration 2020
BTS Reunite As Every Member Shows Up To J-Hope’s Solo Concert In South Korea

BTS has been on hiatus for a while now as members fulfill their mandatory military service requirements in South Korea. Gradually, members have been getting discharged from their service, and a reunion could be in the cards soon. Actually, a type of reunion has already happened.

As Korea JoongAng Daily notes, J-Hope performed in South Korea on his Hope On The Stage tour today (June 13), and he was joined by both Jin and Jung Kook (here’s a video), the latter of whom completed his military service just a few days ago. Also, Jimin, V, RM (who have all been discharged), and Suga (who is set to be discharged this month) were also seen in the audience (video).

J-Hope recently discussed his time in the military, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I think it’s only natural for young people in South Korea to take on this responsibility. […] It’s a different experience. Also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life. And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy. And I heard a lot of good things. But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time. That bit made me feel a lot of things. In the end, I think the most important thing was I realized how important the work I’ve been doing for all these years is incredibly meaningful to me.”

