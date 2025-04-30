The BTS hiatus was a hard reality for fans to grapple with. But the “Take Two” band’s break has impacted each of its members more than any superfan.

Today (April 29), J-Hope expressed what he learned about himself and the group’s impact during a sit-down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. When asked about his mandatory military service with the South Korean forces, J-Hope learned a great deal about his musical legacy, life, and more.

“I think it’s only natural for young people in South Korea to take on this responsibility,” he said. “I thought it was a very important part of J-Hope’s or Jung Ho-seok’s life. After all, I am a proud citizen of South Korea. I love my country. There are things that I cherish in this country.”

He continued: “It’s a different experience. Also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life. And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy. And I heard a lot of good things. But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time. That bit made me feel a lot of things. In the end, I think the most important thing was I realized how important the work I’ve been doing for all these years is incredibly meaningful to me.”

He closed be disclosing why he released music during his enlistment, saying: “Even though I was in the service, I think there was a part of me who never really let go of my love for music.”

So far, J-Hope and Jin have completed their service. In June, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook are expected to be discharged.

Watch J-Hope’s full interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe above.