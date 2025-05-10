Since completing his mandatory military service, J-Hope jumped immediately back into the swing of things thanks to a perfectly planned body of work and supporting docuseries. As his EP Hope On The Street Vol. 1 continued to draw in millions of streams, the “Mona Lisa” singer hit the road on his debut solo headlining tour.

With his Hope On The Stage tour set to wrapped up soon, J-Hope has planned an international celebration for fans. On May 31, supporters can experience the grand final of J-Hope tour live in a city near them.

While J-Hope is scheduled to entertain thousands inside of Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan the show will be broadcast in select theaters around the globe. Over on YouTube, the trailer for the forthcoming Hope On The Stage In Japan: Live Viewing informed fans of the news.

Footage complied across J-Hope previous stops promise a thrilling theater experience. Select AMC & Regal cinema locations spanning New York, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Prague and dozens of other cities will serve as the home for this one-night-only experience.

Watch the official travelers for Hope On The Stage In Japan: Live Viewing above. Find more information about the show’s broadcast and a full list of theaters here.