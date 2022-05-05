Buddy had a spotlight moment in 2018 with the release of his debut album Harlon & Alondra. It was yet another example of an excellent debut album from new artists in the 2010s that documented their experiences growing up in the West (see: Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid M.A.A.D. City, YG’s My Krazy Life, and Ty Dolla Sign’s Free TC). However, after Harlon & Alondra arrived, Buddy would go almost four years without a project before dropping his sophomore effort Superghetto earlier this year. It was a brief effort with just ten songs to its name, but in the spirit of keeping the album alive, Buddy returns with a new video for it.

Just a month after Superghetto was made available to the world, Buddy shares a new visual for “Bad News.” It’s a claymation effort that begins with a fight between a police officer and what appears to be Buddy’s love interest. Soon enough, Buddy himself is fighting a cop, but that’s not all the tussling he does for a video. The visual concludes with an unsuccessful fight between the rapper and his evil twin.

The new video arrives after Buddy announced the tour dates for Superghetto. His string of shows will begin on June 15 in Oakland, California and continue for a couple of a weeks before concluding on June 30 in Chicago, IL.

You can watch the video for “Bad News” above.

Superghetto is out now via RCA Records. You can stream it here.