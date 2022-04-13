Buddy Announces The Tour Dates For His New Album, ‘Superghetto’

Compton rapper Buddy is fresh off the release of his new album, Superghetto, which dropped on April 8 via RCA, and today, he announced the tour dates promoting the new album — his first in nearly four years. The tour begins June 15 in Oakland, California at The New Parish and includes dates in LA at The Roxy, New York at the Bowery Ballroom, and Toronto at Adelaide Hall before concluding in Chicago at Subterranean.

Fans can expect to hear new singles “Wait Too Long” featuring Blxst (which Buddy performed recently on The Tonight Show) and “Hoochie Mama,” as well as favorites from Buddy’s 2018 debut album Harlan & Alondra and the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III, on which Buddy was a standout. Buddy will be joined by Houston rapper HVN and LA rapper/singer Kent Jamz, who collaborated with Buddy on their 2020 joint mixtape, Janktape Vol. 1. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 am local time. You can see the full schedule of dates below.

6/15 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

6/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

6/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma – Side Stage

6/22 — Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

6/23 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

6/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

6/28 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

6/29 — Detroit, MI @ Blind Pig

6/30 — Chicago, IL @- Subterranean