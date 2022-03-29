Compton rapper Buddy’s new album, Superghetto, is out now. To celebrate and promote its release, he and fellow SoCal artist Blxst stopped by The Late Show to perform their standout from the new project, “Wait Too Long,” looking cooler than a fan in matching black-on-black ensembles.

Buddy opens the performance lounging on an armchair with a telephone — a nifty callback to the song’s music video — as Blxst croons the catchy chorus backed by a mellow groove from the duo’s band.

Superghetto is Buddy’s first new album since his 2018 debut, Harlan & Alondra. The album, which features Ari Lennox, Blxst, Tinashe, and T-Pain, clocks in at a smooth 10 tracks and features “Black 2,” “Hoochie Mama,” and “Wait Too Long” as singles.

As fans awaited the new album, Buddy delivered a string of solid guest appearances on projects like Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, which landed him his first platinum plaque, and Guapdad 4000’s debut album, Dior Deposits, as well as Tinashe’s latest on the single “Pasadena.” Buddy also teamed up with fellow LA area artist Kent Jamz to release a joint mixtape, Janktape, Vol. 1, spawning the single “Bad Boys.”

Watch Buddy and Blxst perform “Wait Too Long” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Superghetto is out now on RCA Records.