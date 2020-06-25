You might have missed it in the ongoing torrent of near constant bad news and new content, but Compton rapper Buddy teamed up with his — ahem — buddy Kent Jamz of Crenshaw-based hip-hop quartet Overdoz to release a truly enjoyable joint mixtape, Janktape, Vol. 1, this spring. Forunately, the two friends put out a new video for their song “Bad Boys” today to bring attention to the tape and show off their laid-back chemistry and stoned humor.

The video takes inspiration from other popular weed culture duos, including Beavis & Butthead, Cheech & Chong, and Sean and Marlon Wayans, whose classic 1990s gangsta movie spoof Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Sippin’ Your Juice In The Hood gets a scene in “Bad Boys” along with its inspiration, Friday. Buddy and Kent also do a serviceable rendition of an iconic scene from Pulp Fiction, a rowdy, post-basketball-championship-winning press conference, and a hilarious ode to the promotional poster of Step Brothers. And if you’re wondering whether they pay homage to the film franchise for which the song is named — come on, you know they recreate a shootout from Bad Boys, complete with a cameo from their partner in rhyme (and humor) Guapdad 4000.

Buddy and Guapdad also popped up together in another video earlier this year: Dreamville’s “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” alongside Bas, Cozz, and Yung Baby Tate. Meanwhile, Buddy recently spoke to ongoing protests with his “Black 2” single.

Watch the video for “Bad Boys” above and check out Janktape, Vol. 1 here.